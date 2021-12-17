‘How We Roll’: Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed Among 5 Cast In Pete Holmes’ CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Rondi Reed (Mike & Molly), Judy Kain (Mad Men), Amanda Perez (On the Verge) and Matt McCarthy (The Other Guys) have been tapped for key recurring roles in How We Roll, CBS’ multi-camera bowling comedy from Crashing‘s Pete Holmes.

Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. It’s set to premiere Thursday, March 31.

As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right — the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, he begins his new career with the loving OK from his wife, Jen (Katie Lowes), and the unfaltering support of Archie (Chi McBride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowlers circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot, and it’s 300 or bust.

2021-22 CBS New Series

Mowry will play Lew, Tom’s best friend who works at the bowling alley. He thinks it’s a good idea for Tom to go pro and for him to get a piece of the action as his manager.

Reed will portray Ruth, Jen’s boss, and the owner of Uptown Beauty Salon. Ruth is a no nonsense traditional woman, old school when it comes to hair styling and how she runs her salon.

Kain will play Mimi, a regular at the bowling alley. Sharp-witted and quick with comebacks, she knows everyone’s business and isn’t afraid to chime in on conversations.

Perez will portray Tia, a hair stylist at the beauty salon with Jen. She’s party girl who’s always up for a good time. But as wild as she gets, Tia is still a dear friend to Jen, and there to listen and offer love and support.

McCarthy will play Carl. Recently laid off from his factory job, Carl is Tom’s bowling nemesis and always around to trade insults and jabs.

How We Roll comes from writer Mark Gross and producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. The series is produced by CBS Studios with Gross, Hollander and D’Arcy James as executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot.

Mowry stars in the holiday comedy Let’s Get Married on VH1, executive produced by Eva Longoria, and he co-stars in the upcoming Netflix film, Me Time. Mowry starred on Freeform’s hit series Baby Daddy, which ran for six seasons, and also is known for his role as TJ Henderson in Smart Guy. He’s repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Artists and Representatives and Meyer & Downs.

Reed was a series regular on the CBS comedy Mike & Molly for six seasons, and recurred on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, as well as Marc Cherry’s Why Women Kill for Paramount+, among other credits. Her Broadway credits include Wicked and August: Osage County, for which she won a Tony Award. She is repped by Stewart Talent.

Kain was a series regular on The Jackie Thomas Show, and had key recurring roles on The Fosters, and Emmy-winning Mad Men as Olive Healey, a role which won her a SAG Award. Her other recurring roles include The Odd Couple, Hand of God, Young and the Restless, Paradise Lost and Married with Children, among others. She’s repped by DDO Artists Agency and Entertainment Lab.

Perez recently recurred on Netflix’s On The Verge and Fox’s Call Me Kat. Her guest star credits include Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ABC’s Mom and Modern Family, and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. She also appeared in features CHiPs, Summoned and Don Jon, and will soon be appearing in Marvel’s Morbius opposite J.K Simmons in 2022. She’s repped by The Kohner Agency and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

Comedian, actor and writer McCarthy is best known for his sketch performances on Conan, The Pete Holmes Show, College Humor, appearances on Black Monday, Adam Ruins Everything, @midnight, in the movie The Other Guys and has performed stand-up at such festivals as JFL Montreal, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and on Comedy Central.