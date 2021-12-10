‘How We Roll’ Premiere Date: CBS’ Pete Holmes Bowling Comedy Books Lane For March

CBS’ bowling comedy is ready to strike. The network said today that How We Roll, starring Crashing alum Pete Holmes, will hit the lanes at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

Pete Holmes and Chi McBride CBS

The series formerly known as Smallwood follows the life story of Tom Smallwood (Holmes), a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

The comedy, which also will stream on Paramount+ live and on-demand, from CBS Studios was ordered to pilot in March and picked up to series about 10 weeks later. Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star.

2021-22 CBS New Series

Holmes Cliff Lipson/CBS

Here’s CBS’ official scoresheet on How We Roll: As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances: No matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right – the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, he begins his new career with the loving OK from his wife, Jen (Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (McBride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Wells). It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot, and it’s 300 or bust.

Mark Gross, David Hollander and Brian d’Arcy James are the executive producers, and Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot.