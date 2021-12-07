Hongyu “Neo” Li Tapped As Development Executive & In-House Writer For Starlight Media

EXCLUSIVE: Hongyu “Neo” Li has been tapped as a Development Executive & In-House Writer​ for Starlight Media, the production and finance company behind titles including Crazy Rich Asians, Maligant and Wuhan Wuhan.

In his new role, he will he responsible for generating ideas, treatments, pitches, and scripts, and guiding producers and writers in the development of content, curating a growing slate of film and TV projects for Starlight. He will report directly to CEO Peter Luo, and is already at work on Golden Empire, an upcoming film which will star Donnie Yen.

“Hongyu Li’s creative input plays a crucial part in the early stage of development and pre-sale for our projects,” said Luo. “He supports the company in all its business activities relating to a development slate of film and television projects targeting global audiences, with a particular focus on North American and Asian co-productions.”

Related Story Shondaland Appoints Brand Exec Megha Tolia As President & COO

Li is a Chinese writer-director who has developed a range of multi-cultural projects in both the USA and China. His short films Hank and Waiting For Frank have received international recognition, screening at Palm Springs International ShortFest, Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, and more than 30 other festivals. His screenplay My Chinese Neighbor was selected as a finalist of the 2020 New Reality Screenwriting Program, also reaching Semi-Finalist status at the 2021 Nashville Film Festival and the Austin Film Festival Script Competition.

Li earned his MFA at the New York Film Academy after receiving a BA in Journalism in his native Beijing.

Luo also recently launched a project through his company called Stars Collective, which looks to support diverse and authentic voices through mentorship and project development opportunities. Mentors for the program include directors Sam Raimi, Jon M. Chu, and Alan Taylor; actor Xiaoming Huang and producers Donna Gigliotti, Paula Wagner, Gianni Nunnari, Chris Lee, Sanping Han, Patrick Wachsberger, Eric Heumann, Liming Ke, Rob Minkoff and Anthony McCarten.