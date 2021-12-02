‘Home Alone’ House For Rent On Airbnb, Kevin Not Included

Here’s a Christmas rental where you can truly bring the family

Airbnb is offering a one-night-only rental of the famed McCallister family home in Winnetka, Illinois. Your stay will be hosted by Kevin’s older brother, Buzz McCallister.

“Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12,” said a statement on Airbnb from Buzz, played by Devin D. Ratray. He also played the role of the robber in Home Sweet Home Alone, the Disney+ reboot of the original 1990 classic holiday flick.

Booking for the one night stay will open on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. EST. No price has been set as of yet, and guests will be responsible for their own travel.

“After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese,” the listing states. “Then, when you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone, on Disney+.

The Airbnb special will raise funds for Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is “dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.”

The winning bidder will get an immersive Home Alone experience, thrilling to the bed set comforter seen in the film, a paint bucket hung from the ceiling that Kevin used to take out the bandits, and the bronze statue that was hit by “Little Nero’s” pizza delivery car.