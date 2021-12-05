Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 & Basic Crafts To Begin Contract Talks With AMPTP This Week

Negotiations for a new film and TV contract covering Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions will begin this week with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers.

The current contract had been set to expire July 31 but was extended to allow for industry-wide return-to-work discussions and IATSE’s longer-than-expected negotiations for its own film and TV pact. The Basic Crafts unions include IBEW Local 40, Studio Utility Employees Local 724, Studio Plumbers Local 78, and Studio Plasterers Local 755.

Steve Dayan, Teamsters Local 399’s secretary-treasurer, has named Lindsay Dougherty as the lead negotiator. Dougherty, who is Local 399’s recording secretary, business agent, and organizer, was recently elected as a Western Region vice president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“At a time when major corporations like Disney, Apple, Amazon, and Netflix are raking in record profits,” Dougherty said. “It’s essential that those helping to build their success achieve fair and sustainable wages and working conditions.”

“After member contract surveys and regular meetings with our rank-and-file steering committees, we have our marching orders from our members,” he continued. “We expect these negotiations to be tough as we fight for the gains our members deserve. As lead negotiator and representative for Teamsters Local 399 and the Hollywood Basic Crafts, my ultimate goal is to protect, preserve and improve the lives of Hollywood Teamsters and all members of the Crafts. I’m grateful to lead the charge on behalf of our members in this negotiation cycle.”

The first bargaining session between Teamsters Local 399 and the AMPTP will begin with the ‘Black Book’ agreement covering drivers, animal trainers/handlers, wranglers, dispatchers, mechanics, and auto-service workers in the film and TV industry.

Negotiations for Local 399’s location managers and casting professionals will follow.