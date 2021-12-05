Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jobs & Earnings For SAG-AFTRA Members Hit Record Levels After Steep Declines Last Year

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bob Dole Dies: Former Presidential Candidate And Senator Was 98
Read the full story

Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 & Basic Crafts To Begin Contract Talks With AMPTP This Week

Teamsters-Local-399
Teamsters Local 399

Negotiations for a new film and TV contract covering Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions will begin this week with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers.

The current contract had been set to expire July 31 but was extended to allow for industry-wide return-to-work discussions and IATSE’s longer-than-expected negotiations for its own film and TV pact. The Basic Crafts unions include IBEW Local 40, Studio Utility Employees Local 724, Studio Plumbers Local 78, and Studio Plasterers Local 755.

Steve Dayan, Teamsters Local 399’s secretary-treasurer, has named Lindsay Dougherty as the lead negotiator. Dougherty, who is Local 399’s recording secretary, business agent, and organizer, was recently elected as a Western Region vice president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Related Story

Animation Guild Contract Talks Put On Hold Until Next Year

Sean O’Brien Elected Teamsters President, Succeeding James P. Hoffa; Local 399’s Lindsay Dougherty Elected As A Western Region VP

“At a time when major corporations like Disney, Apple, Amazon, and Netflix are raking in record profits,” Dougherty said. “It’s essential that those helping to build their success achieve fair and sustainable wages and working conditions.”

“After member contract surveys and regular meetings with our rank-and-file steering committees, we have our marching orders from our members,” he continued. “We expect these negotiations to be tough as we fight for the gains our members deserve. As lead negotiator and representative for Teamsters Local 399 and the Hollywood Basic Crafts, my ultimate goal is to protect, preserve and improve the lives of Hollywood Teamsters and all members of the Crafts. I’m grateful to lead the charge on behalf of our members in this negotiation cycle.”

The first bargaining session between Teamsters Local 399 and the AMPTP will begin with the ‘Black Book’ agreement covering drivers, animal trainers/handlers, wranglers, dispatchers, mechanics, and auto-service workers in the film and TV industry.

Negotiations for Local 399’s location managers and casting professionals will follow.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad