Hindi Horror ‘Chhorii’ Gets Sequel With Star Nushrratt Bharuccha Returning

Chhorii, the Hindi-language horror movie from Mumbai’s Abundantia Entertainment and LA-based Crypt TV, has had a sequel greenlit after a successful streaming debut.

The film, which premiered at the Goa International Film Festival, bowed on Amazon Prime Video on November 26 and became the number one title in India on its week of release.

Star Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Vishal Furia will return for the sequel, which will start where the original ended, with Sakshi (Bharuccha) picking up the pieces of her traumatic experience in the sugar cane fields.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia), Jack Davis (Crypt TV) and Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia) will all return as producers. T-Series is also onboard.

“I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with. Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2,” Nushrratt Bharuccha said.