Merry Christmas! Hero Nation Podcast: Simu Liu, Rami Malek, ‘Walking Dead’s Angela Kang & More Greatest Hits

By Dominic Patten, Anthony D'Alessandro

Hero Nation Best Of 2021

It’s not quite the actual Avengers, but the sheer power of the talent assembled on the Hero Nation podcast this past year has pretty damn close.

Which is why you have to listen in on some of our genre greatest hits with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, What If executive producer A.C. Bradley and No Time to Die’s Rami Malek. Plus there’s also Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, and Candymans Colman Domingo.

Take a listen to our 2021 mega mixtape right here:

While you’ve been opening up presents this morning and gobbling up Christmas pudding, if you’ve been going deep into The Matrix Resurrections over the holidays as well, we recommend also listening in our December 18 session with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. And don’t miss the return of Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld to the podcast ahead of the finale of her Disney+ series earlier this week.

With all that, see you in 2022!

Remember to subscribe to the Hero Nation podcast

