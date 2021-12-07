Henry Golding To Star In Series Adaptation Of Dean Koontz’s ‘Nameless’ Books From SK Global

Henry Golding is set to star in a series adaptation of Dean Koontz’s thriller books Nameless.

The Crazy Rich Asians star is teaming with SK Global, co-financers and producers of the blockbuster feature film, to develop the series. It comes after he struck a first-look film and TV deal earlier this year.

Koontz’s series of 12 short thrillers, which were first published in 2019 as Amazon Original Stories, follow Nameless, a man who – behind a wall of amnesia – can’t remember anything. Maybe he can’t bear to. He knows only the mission, assigned by a shadowy agency, and travels the country turning predators into prey and dispensing justice when the law fails. As he moves from town to town, the pain of his past can’t hold him back, until dark and splintered visions lead him toward his greatest test yet.

SK Global will produce the potential series in partnership with The Mazur Kaplan Company and Golding’s Long House Productions. Nameless will be executive produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin and Marcy Ross for SK Global, Golding via Long House, and Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan for Mazur Kaplan.

Golding’s upcoming credits include Netflix’s updated Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion opposite Dakota Johnson, and he also stars in feature thriller Assassin’s Club alongside Noomi Rapace, Sam Neil and Daniella Melchoir.

It is the latest development for SK Global, which is developing a series adaptation of the novel Billion Dollar Whale with House of Cards’ Beau Willimon.

“I’ve long been fascinated by the idea of telling a mystery thriller in an episodic format. But to work with the master of suspense thrillers – Dean Koontz’s Nameless is beyond my expectations,” Golding said. “To bring this exceptional series to the screen with my partners SK Global and Mazur Kaplan will be an exhilarating journey as we look to bring a fresh and unique take on Dean’s characters.”

Said Koontz: “I’m delighted to have my material in the hands of such dedicated and accomplished producers, and when I heard the name Henry Golding, I shouted, ‘Yes!’ Mr. Golding will be perfect and unforgettable as Nameless.”

Golding is repped by CAA, Megan Silverman Management and attorney Rick Genow.