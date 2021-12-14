Heller Law Group Promotes Two To Partner

Heller Law Group has promoted associates Jillian Waldron and Bryan Pepper to partner positions, effective January 1.

“Congratulations to Jillian and Bryan,” said founder Wendy Heller. “Their intense focus, attention to detail and commitment to this firm have been evident from the day they both started here, and I am so happy to announce them as the first partners to join me in the leadership of Heller Law Group.”

Waldron joined the firm in 2016, and represents clients including Macro, MRC, Dear Media, Madison Wells Media, and Blumhouse Productions. Pepper joined Heller Law Group in 2017. His work with the firm’s clients include Media Res Studio, Picturestart, DreamCrew Entertainment, BRON, OWN, and The New York Times.

Heller Law Group is a boutique entertainment law firm founded in 2009 by Wendy Heller, which represents company and individual clients in transactions across all media.