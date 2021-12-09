Helen Du Toit, Longtime Palm Springs Artistic Director, To Head Up Blue Mountain Film Festival

Former Palm Springs artistic director Helen du Toit has been set as executive and artistic director of new Canadian film festival Blue Mountain Film Festival.

The event in Southern Ontario’s scenic Blue Mountain resort is set to take place June 1-5, 2022, at the Blue Mountain Village Conference Centre.

Inspired and curated by du Toit, who served as Palm Springs head for more than a decade, the plan is to showcase around 25 features from across the globe, with a spotlight on Ontario productions. There will also be an industry platform called the Creative Forum which will take place from June 1 to 3.

Du Toit said: “When I first stepped foot in Blue Mountain my immediate thought was what an incredible location it would be to host an intimate film festival. Such a unique place calls for a unique experience. I am honoured to be part of the team launching BMFF and to curate a diverse program with the best films from around the world and Canada for audiences hungry for inspired storytelling. I am equally as excited to bring together international and Canadian film creators to share ideas, inspiration and future trends for our industry. Most of all, I can’t wait to be part of a new community of film lovers, and to share the experience of discovery and excitement that only films can provide.”

Du Toit is also known for producing multiple editions of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Talent Lab and served as Creative Director of Vancouver IFF’s Film & TV Forum.

She was the U.S. co-producer on Mark Cousins’ 15-hour documentary The Story of Film: An Odyssey, and she developed an Italian-Canadian co-production based on John Berger’s novel To The Wedding to be directed by filmmaker Andrea Pallaoro.