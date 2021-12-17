‘Head Of the Class’ Reboot Canceled By HBO Max After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to renew the its Head of the Class series reboot for a second season. The news comes a little over a month after the entire 10-episode first season of the followup was released on the streamer Nov. 4. The multi-camera series, from executive producer Bill Lawrence and executive producers/showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, launched to OK reviews (67% on Rotten Tomatoes.)

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class, an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

Based on the sitcom created by Rich Eustis & Michael Elias that aired on ABC from 1986-91, Head Of the Class revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez, played by Isabella Gomez, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

The cast of the reboot included Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall, with the original series’ Robin Givens guest-starring alongside Christa Miller. Givens reprised her role as Darlene Hayward.

Lawrence, Pocha and Cohen executive produced with Jeff Ingold for Doozer, Phill Lewis and Bill Callahan. Doozer’s Liza Katzer served as co-executive producer. Pocha & Cohen wrote and Lewis directed the pilot episode for the series from Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This marks only the second original scripted series on HBO Max to get canceled so far, joining fellow comedy Generation. (Both targeted teen audiences.) Head Of the Class was the streamer’s only original multi-camera sitcom.