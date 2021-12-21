HCA Film Awards Latest Ceremony Pushed Due To Rising Covid Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: The HCA Film Awards has joined the list of starry ceremonies postponed due to surging Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant. While the Hollywood Critics Association’s fifth annual awards show was originally scheduled to take place at Avalon Hollywood on January 8, it will now take place on February 28. Whether or not it will unfold in person as planned is not yet clear.

“The health and safety of our members, nominees, special award recipients, and guests will always be our top priority,” said HCA co-founders Ashley & Scott Menzel, “which is why we have decided to postpone our ceremony to a later date.”

“These past two weeks feel like déjà vu. We were hoping for the best, but the number of cases only continues to increase each and every day,” added Scott Menzel. “Given the number of people traveling for the holiday season, we felt that the postponement of the HCA Film Awards was inevitable. Out of an abundance of caution, we are moving the awards to the end of February with the hope of having an in-person ceremony, but only if the current situation improves.”

“We would like to thank all of the studios and personal publicists for their ongoing support as we continue to navigate through this time of uncertainty,” HCA President Nestor Bentancor said in closing.

Nicolas Cage, Guillermo del Toro, Jude Hill, Natalie Morales, Alice Brooks, Simu Liu, Greig Fraser, Saniyya Sidney, and the cast of CODA were among the special award honorees scheduled to appear at the ceremony, along with the stars and filmmakers from the nominated films. The event is scheduled to be produced by DIGA Studios and will be live-streamed on the HCA’s official YouTube channel.

Additional updates about the upcoming event will be announced in the weeks leading up to its new date. To view the full list of nominees set for the fifth annual HCA Film Awards, and to find out more about the organization behind the ceremony, click here.