HBO Max 2022 Promo Includes Peeks At ‘House Of Dragon’, ‘Barry’, ‘Westworld’, More

HBO Max on Wednesday unwrapped a sneak peek sizzle real to highlight its programming in 2022, with anticipated titles in the mix including the Game of Thrones prequel series House of Dragon and returning series like Season 4 of Westworld, Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, and new incarnations of the long-away Barry, The Righteous Gemstones, His Dark Materials The Black Lady Sketch Show and Euphoria.

Also in the highlight package were upcoming originals like the Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the John Cena-starring Peacemaker, The Gilded Age and the limited series The White House Plumbers.

The promo also spotlighted Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the reunion special featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint that got a trailer earlier this week. Other debut looks to debut in 2022: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, Love & Death, The Time Traveler’s Wife, We Own This City, The Nevers and Raised by Wolves.

Warner Bros Streaming Exclusives titles made for HBO Max also have a place here, with the likes of House Party, Father of The Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt and Moonshot getting time.

Check out the promo above.