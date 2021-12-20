Disney+ Unveils New ‘Hawkeye’ Featurette & Yelena Belova Poster Ahead Of Series Finale

Disney+ has unveiled a new Hawkeye featurette and poster promoting assassin Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) return to the MCU ahead of the Marvel Studios series’ December 22 finale.

The featurette titled “Yelena’s Back” features commentary from Pugh and co-star Hailee Steinfeld, as well as directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie.

Disney+

Disney+’s fifth MCU series on the heels of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If… ? is set in a post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, he reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Belova—the character first portrayed by Pugh in Marvel’s summer blockbuster Black Widow—has thus far featured in Hawkeye‘s fourth and fifth episodes, and will be back for its sixth.

Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox also star in the series, which Thomas exec produced alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum and Jonathan Igla. Thomas helmed three episodes, including the upcoming finale, with Bert & Bertie—the directors otherwise known as Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood—helming the others.

The new Hawkeye featurette and character poster released this morning by Disney+ can be found above.