‘Return To Hogwarts’: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint Reunite In First Image For ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Retrospective

HBO Max treated Potterheads with a glimpse at the upcoming Harry Potter 20th anniversary retrospective, Return to Hogwarts.

Stars of the Harry Potter franchise Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite for a conversation about their time on the fantasy film series in the first-look image, dropped on Wednesday. The retrospective special—premiering Jan. 1— is celebrating 20 years since the release of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with feature interviews and cast conversations.

In addition to the three stars, Harry Potter alumni joining for the retrospective include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others.

Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and UK-based Pulse Films.