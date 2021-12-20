‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Drops First Trailer

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” Emma Watson says in the first trailer for HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts above. The special is set to premiere on Jan. 1.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in all the franchise films, reunites with her longtime castmates, Daniel Radcliff and Rupert Grint, among other stars like Tom Felton, and Helena Bonham Carter, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining the tribute include Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films.

Watch the trailer in full above.