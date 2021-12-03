Harrison Gilbertson, Katelyn Nacon And David Kallaway Join ‘Where All Light Tends To Go’

EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Gilbertson, Katelyn Nacon and David Kallaway have joined the cast of Where All Light Tends to Go. Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright, Hopper Penn, Jackie Earle Haley, Brian D’arcy James and Emma Booth are also starring.

Ben Young will direct with and Robert Knott penning the script based on David Joy’s novel. The film will be produced by Griff Furst of Curmudgeon Films, Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment and Wright. Ruth Bornhauser will co-produce.

Based on the David Joy novel, the story is set in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains, where Jacob McNeely is torn between appeasing his meth-dealing kingpin father and leaving the mountains forever with the girl he loves. Kallaway will also co-produce.

Gilbertson will be seen next in Amazon Studios’ The Peripheral. His other recent credits include Picnic at Hanging Rock and In the Tall Grass. He is repped by Anonymous Content and Helen Pandos Management.

Nacon will next be seen in Southern Gospel followed by Linoleum. Kallaway’s credits include roles in Green Book, The Magnificent Seven and Logan. He is repped by Entertainment Lab.