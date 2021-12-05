‘Happy Days’ Memorabilia Being Auctioned By Henry Winkler, AKA ‘The Fonz’

Happy Days star Henry Winkler is auctioning off costumes, props and other memorabilia from his acting career as a fundraising tool for a nonprofit started by his daughter and two friends.

Winkler has had a long acting career, but will forever be known for one iconic role: Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, better known by his nicknames of Fonzie or “The Fonz” on Happy Days. Originally a secondary character, the avatar of greaser cool quickly became a fan favorite, and soon was elevated to a lead character.

Winkler’s daughter’s charity helps separated and recently reunited families at the US border.

The auction takes place on Dec. 8 at the “TCM Presents…Hollywood Cool” sale at the Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles. TCM is part of Warner Media.

Expected to be on auction are the complete Fonz outfit, which includes the Levi’s jeans, white T-shirt, black engineer boots and, of course, the iconic leather jacket that became his uniform. The package is expected to sell for between $50,000 and $80,000, according to Bonhams. The jacket is one of seven used on the show, with one now housed in the Smithsonian Institution.

The silver Triumph motorcycle the Fonz rode is expected to sell for $80,000 to $120,000, Bonhams said.

You can also buy the Fonz’s mechanic coveralls and other memorabilia, including scripts, photos, and letters.

“I never will say goodbye because it is always in my heart and always in my mind. It was the show that threw me out into the world and I will always be grateful,” Winkler said to KABC. “Letting a physical thing go doesn’t, in any way, diminish the enormity of the experience.”

The auction will also feature one of Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf costumes from the classic Christmas movie, Elf.