Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Avoids ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Over Memorial Day And Heads To 2023 – Updated

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Spidey Set To Hit $1B Global Today – A Covid-Era First; Domestic At $405M Ahead Of Expected Christmas Swell
Read the full story

‘Hamilton’s L.A. Production Halted For Holiday Weekend After Breakthrough Covid Cases

Hamilton Pantages
'Hamilton' is back in Los Angeles after its 2017 debut Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Los Angeles tour production of Hamilton now playing at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood had to shut down its performances Friday and through the Christmas weekend because of breakthrough Covid-19 cases among the cast, a blow to those who might have gotten tickets in their stockings this morning.

The news impacted Friday’s Christmas Eve show, where the audience had already been seated for a 2 p.m. performance before the postponement was announced. Sunday’s scheduled 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. performances have also been postponed.

“As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, we have been advised that there are COVID-19 breakthrough cases backstage,” reads a statement on the Pantages’ Instagram account posted Saturday. “The health and safety of our cast, crew, and audience are our top priority.”

It added that all ticketholders would be automatically refunded and would receive an email from Broadway in Hollywood, the organizers of the Tony-winning Broadway musical’s L.A. tour.

Both December 26 shows are listed as “Performance Cancelled” on the Broadway in Hollywood website where tickets are sold. The next performance in which tickets can be purchased is Tuesday, December 28 for the 8 p.m. show.

The stoppage mirrors what many Broadway productions are currently dealing with amid the current Omicron surge from postponements, cancellations to even outright shutdowns. The disruptions coincidentally include the Broadway production of Hamilton, which had to postpone shows earlier this week.

On Friday, the Hugh Jackman-Sutton Foster musical The Music Man canceled its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day performances after Foster tested positive Thursday. The show had just begun previews Monday at the Winter Garden Theater.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad