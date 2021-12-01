‘Breath Of Fire’ Docuseries About Guru Jugat Set At HBO Max From Vanity Fair & SecondNature

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Tony Goncalves, Chief Executive Officer of Otter Media, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

HBO Max is teaming with Vanity Fair Studios and SecondNature for Breath of Fire, a four-part docuseries on the late wellness celebrity Guru Jagat, a star of the Kundalini yoga practice and controversial founder of the RA MA Institute.

The project is based on a recent Vanity Fair profile of Jagat, whose death in August at 41 brought a sudden end to her expanding wellness empire that had many celebrity followers and loyal disciples. Breath of Fire explores the culture of modern spirituality through the rise of Kundalini yoga in the West — from its origins with Yogi Bhajan in the 1960s to its presence in millennial wellness circles today.

The series is directed by Hayley Pappas and Smiley Stevens. Their fellow SecondNature co-founder Matt Ippolito executive produces along with Helen Estabrook of Vanity Fair Studios, Sarah Amos and Lexy Altman at Condé Nast Entertainment. Vanity Fair journalist Hayley Phelan is a co-EP.

Production company SecondNature’s recent credits include the films Flee, AKA Jane Roe and Hunger Ward. Vanity Fair Studios is run by Condé Nast Entertainment president Agnes Chu and works with such publishing brands as The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Wired, Vogue, GQ and Architectural Digest.

CAA brokered the deal with WME.