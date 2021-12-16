‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teases Love Triangle In Fall Finale Promo – Watch

It is a Grey’s Anatomy tradition for the flagship ABC drama to have cataclysmic fall and season finales featuring major life events, life-and-death situations and cliffhangers. Tonight’s fall finale is poised to carry on that in more ways than one.

A promo ABC has released for the episode, titled “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” teases the latest twist in the Link-Amelia drama. In it, Link rehearses with Jo a speech he hopes would win Amelia back. The look on Jo’s face makes it clear that she is developing feelings for her longtime friend as she still is recovering from Link’s bombshell admission in the previous episode that he had had major crush on her when they were young. The potential love triangle is made even more complicated by Amelia’s budding relationship with Kai Bartley, which could bring Link and Jo together romantically.

Here is the episode’s official synopsis: The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery. Watch the promo above.

Leading into Grey’s Anatomy is the fall finale of Station 19, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” in which the firefighters have their hands full responding to a number of crises throughout Seattle while coming together to try and achieve a Christmas miracle. Here is a promo: