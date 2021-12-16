‘Good Omens’: Jon Hamm Returns As Neil Gaiman Fantasy Series Casts New Angels

Jon Hamm is returning as Archangel Gabriel in Neil Gaiman’s fantasy series Good Omens as the Amazon drama has added a pair of new angels and a character from hell.

Liz Carr, who has featured in FX’s Devs and BBC’s Silent Witness, has signed on to play Saraqael, while Quelin Sepulveda, who is in Netflix’s action thriller Havoc, will play Muriel.

Bridgerton’s Shelley Conn joins the cast as another new character from hell.

Good Omens was renewed earlier this summer by the streamer with Michael Sheen returning as Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and David Tennant returning as the fast-living demon Crowley — an unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse.

Hamm’s Gabriel will be aided and abetted by the Angels Michael, played by returning cast member Doon Mackichan, and Uriel, played by Dune’s Gloria Obianyo.

The series is currently in production in Scotland.

The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer and will co-showrun along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

Good Omens is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Neil Gaiman said, “Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell. It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens.”

Douglas Mackinnon added, “I couldn’t be happier that Jon has come back to do more Good Omens as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production, when we have already welcomed to the Good Omens 2 family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role.”