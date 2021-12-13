Hollywood Foreign Press Unveils Its Golden Globes Nominations: ‘Belfast’, ”Power Of The Dog’ & Netflix Lead Field

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Golden Globes
HFPA

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which during the past eight months has been reforming its organization in the wake of criticism over a lack of diverse membership, questionable standards and conduct, announced nominations for its 2022 Golden Globes on Monday.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast from Focus Features and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog from Netflix pace all nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored a leading 17 noms. HBO/HBO Max tops the TV side with 10 noms, including a leading five for reigning Emmy champ Succession.

The event from the Beverly Hilton, presided over by new president Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg, who both read the nominations, comes amid fallout that saw studios, networks and top PR firms cut working ties with the organization, and NBC, which broadcasts the Globes each year as a key awards-season stop, decide not to broadcast the 2022 edition.

The 79-year-old HFPA has been making changes since April, expanding its ranks of journalists to include more diverse members, restructuring its board, hiring a chief diversity officer, amending its code of conduct and changing bylaws but is pushing forward with some semblance of awards recognition this season.

In October, interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and Hoehne said the group is planning to have some sort of awards ceremony January 9 despite not having a broadcast home.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Press Association,” Hoehne said today in opening the nominations ceremony, which was streamed online, adding of the 21 new members “not only have they brought in a fresh perspective, but new ideas that will help us to continue to evolve.”

Here’s the list of this year’s nominees:

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BELFAST
Focus Features

CODA
Apple TV+

DUNE
Warner Bros

KING RICHARD
Warner Bros

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

JESSICA CHASTAIN
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

OLIVIA COLMAN
THE LOST DAUGHTER

NICOLE KIDMAN
BEING THE RICARDOS

LADY GAGA
HOUSE OF GUCCI

KRISTEN STEWART
SPENCER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

MAHERSHALA ALI
SWAN SONG

JAVIER BARDEM
BEING THE RICARDOS

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH
THE POWER OF THE DOG

WILL SMITH
KING RICHARD

DENZEL WASHINGTON
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CYRANO
MGM

DON’T LOOK UP
Netflix

LICORICE PIZZA
MGM

TICK, TICK…BOOM!
Netflix

WEST SIDE STORY
20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARION COTILLARD
ANNETTE

ALANA HAIM
LICORICE PIZZA

JENNIFER LAWRENCE
DON’T LOOK UP

EMMA STONE
CRUELLA

RACHEL ZEGLER
WEST SIDE STORY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LEONARDO DICAPRIO
DON’T LOOK UP

PETER DINKLAGE
CYRANO

ANDREW GARFIELD
TICK, TICK…BOOM!

COOPER HOFFMAN
LICORICE PIZZA

ANTHONY RAMOS
IN THE HEIGHTS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

ENCANTO
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

FLEE
Neon / Participant

LUCA
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

MY SUNNY MAAD
Totem Films

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
Walt Disney Studios

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

COMPARTMENT NO. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)
Sony Pictures Classics

DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN)
Janus Films

THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY)
Netflix

A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN)
Amazon Studios

PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN)
Sony Pictures Classics

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

CAITRIONA BALFE
BELFAST

ARIANA DEBOSE
WEST SIDE STORY

KIRSTEN DUNST
THE POWER OF THE DOG

AUNJANUE ELLIS
KING RICHARD

RUTH NEGGA
PASSING

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEN AFFLECK
THE TENDER BAR

JAMIE DORNAN
BELFAST

CIARÁN HINDS
BELFAST

TROY KOTSUR
CODA

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE
THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

KENNETH BRANAGH
BELFAST

JANE CAMPION
THE POWER OF THE DOG

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL
THE LOST DAUGHTER

STEVEN SPIELBERG
WEST SIDE STORY

DENIS VILLENEUVE
DUNE

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON
LICORICE PIZZA

KENNETH BRANAGH
BELFAST

JANE CAMPION
THE POWER OF THE DOG

ADAM MCKAY
DON’T LOOK UP

AARON SORKIN
BEING THE RICARDOS

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT
THE FRENCH DISPATCH

GERMAINE FRANCO
ENCANTO

JONNY GREENWOOD
THE POWER OF THE DOG

ALBERTO IGLESIAS
PARALLEL MOTHERS

HANS ZIMMER
DUNE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“BE ALIVE” — KING RICHARD
Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“DOS ORUGUITAS” — ENCANTO
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“DOWN TO JOY” — BELFAST
Music by: Van Morrison
Lyrics by: Van Morrison

“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” — RESPECT
Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“NO TIME TO DIE” — NO TIME TO DIE
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

LUPIN
NETFLIX

THE MORNING SHOW
APPLE TV+

POSE
FX

SQUID GAME
NETFLIX

SUCCESSION
HBO/HBO MAX

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

UZO ADUBA
IN TREATMENT

JENNIFER ANISTON
THE MORNING SHOW

CHRISTINE BARANSKI
THE GOOD FIGHT

ELISABETH MOSS
THE HANDMAID’S TALE

MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ
POSE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BRIAN COX
SUCCESSION

LEE JUNG-JAE
SQUID GAME

BILLY PORTER
POSE

JEREMY STRONG
SUCCESSION

OMAR SY
LUPIN

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

THE GREAT
HULU

HACKS
HBO/HBO MAX

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
HULU

RESERVATION DOGS
FX

TED LASSO
APPLE TV+

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

HANNAH EINBINDER
HACKS

ELLE FANNING
THE GREAT

ISSA RAE
INSECURE

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
BLACK-ISH

JEAN SMART
HACKS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANTHONY ANDERSON
BLACK-ISH

NICHOLAS HOULT
THE GREAT

STEVE MARTIN
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MARTIN SHORT
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS
TED LASSO

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

DOPESICK
HULU

IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
FX

MAID
NETFLIX

MARE OF EASTTOWN
HBO/HBO MAX

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA CHASTAIN
SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

CYNTHIA ERIVO
GENIUS: ARETHA

ELIZABETH OLSEN
WANDAVISION

MARGARET QUALLEY
MAID

KATE WINSLET
MARE OF EASTTOWN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

PAUL BETTANY
WANDAVISION

OSCAR ISAAC
SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

MICHAEL KEATON
DOPESICK

EWAN MCGREGOR
HALSTON

TAHAR RAHIM
THE SERPENT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

JENNIFER COOLIDGE
THE WHITE LOTUS

KAITLYN DEVER
DOPESICK

ANDIE MACDOWELL
MAID

SARAH SNOOK
SUCCESSION

HANNAH WADDINGHAM
TED LASSO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

BILLY CRUDUP
THE MORNING SHOW

KIERAN CULKIN
SUCCESSION

MARK DUPLAS
THE MORNING SHOW

BRETT GOLDSTEIN
TED LASSO

O YEONG-SU
SQUID GAME

NOMINATIONS BY MOTION PICTURE

FILM

Belfast 7
The Power of the Dog 7
Don’t Look Up 4
King Richard 4
Licorice Pizza 4
West Side Story 4
Being the Ricardos 3
Dune 3
Encanto 3
Coda 2
Cyrano 2
The Lost Daughter 2
Parallel Mothers 2
tick, tick…BOOM! 2
Annette 1
Compartment No. 6 1
Cruella 1
Drive My Car 1
The Eyes of Tammy Faye 1
Flee 1
The French Dispatch 1
The Hand of God 1
A Hero 1
House of Gucci 1
In the Heights 1
Luca 1
My Sunny Maad 1
No Time To Die 1
Passing 1
Raya and the Last Dragon 1
Respect 1
Spencer 1
Swan Song 1
The Tender Bar 1
The Tragedy of Macbeth 1

DISTRIBUTOR

Netflix 17
MGM/United Artists Releasing 9
Warner Bros. 8
Focus Features 7
Amazon Studios 6
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 6
20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 4
Apple TV+ 3
Sony Pictures Classics 3
Searchlight Pictures 2
A24/Apple TV+ 1
Janus Films 1
Neon 1
Neon/Participant 1
Totem Films 1

NOMINATIONS BY TELEVISION

SERIES

Succession 5
The Morning Show 4
Ted Lasso 4
Dopesick 3
The Great 3
Hacks 3
Maid 3
Only Murders in the Building 3
Pose 3
Squid Game 3
Black-ish 2
Lupin 2
Mare of Easttown 2
Scenes from a Marriage 2
Wandavision 2
Genius: Aretha 1
The Good Fight 1
Halston 1
The Handmaid’s Tale 1
Impeachment: American Crime Story 1
In Treatment 1
Insecure 1
Reservation Dogs 1
The Serpent 1
The Underground Railroad 1
The White Lotus 1

DISTRIBUTOR

HBO/HBO Max 15
hulu 10
Netflix 10
Apple TV+ 8
FX 5
ABC 2
Disney+ 2
Amazon Prime Video 1
National Geographic 1
Paramount+ 1

