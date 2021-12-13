Hollywood Foreign Press Unveils Its Golden Globes Nominations: ‘Belfast’, ”Power Of The Dog’ & Netflix Lead Field

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which during the past eight months has been reforming its organization in the wake of criticism over a lack of diverse membership, questionable standards and conduct, announced nominations for its 2022 Golden Globes on Monday.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast from Focus Features and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog from Netflix pace all nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored a leading 17 noms. HBO/HBO Max tops the TV side with 10 noms, including a leading five for reigning Emmy champ Succession.

The event from the Beverly Hilton, presided over by new president Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg, who both read the nominations, comes amid fallout that saw studios, networks and top PR firms cut working ties with the organization, and NBC, which broadcasts the Globes each year as a key awards-season stop, decide not to broadcast the 2022 edition.

The 79-year-old HFPA has been making changes since April, expanding its ranks of journalists to include more diverse members, restructuring its board, hiring a chief diversity officer, amending its code of conduct and changing bylaws but is pushing forward with some semblance of awards recognition this season.

In October, interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and Hoehne said the group is planning to have some sort of awards ceremony January 9 despite not having a broadcast home.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Press Association,” Hoehne said today in opening the nominations ceremony, which was streamed online, adding of the 21 new members “not only have they brought in a fresh perspective, but new ideas that will help us to continue to evolve.”

Here’s the list of this year’s nominees:

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BELFAST

Focus Features

CODA

Apple TV+

DUNE

Warner Bros

KING RICHARD

Warner Bros

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

JESSICA CHASTAIN

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

OLIVIA COLMAN

THE LOST DAUGHTER

NICOLE KIDMAN

BEING THE RICARDOS

LADY GAGA

HOUSE OF GUCCI

KRISTEN STEWART

SPENCER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

MAHERSHALA ALI

SWAN SONG

JAVIER BARDEM

BEING THE RICARDOS

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

THE POWER OF THE DOG

WILL SMITH

KING RICHARD

DENZEL WASHINGTON

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CYRANO

MGM

DON’T LOOK UP

Netflix

LICORICE PIZZA

MGM

TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Netflix

WEST SIDE STORY

20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARION COTILLARD

ANNETTE

ALANA HAIM

LICORICE PIZZA

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

DON’T LOOK UP

EMMA STONE

CRUELLA

RACHEL ZEGLER

WEST SIDE STORY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

DON’T LOOK UP

PETER DINKLAGE

CYRANO

ANDREW GARFIELD

TICK, TICK…BOOM!

COOPER HOFFMAN

LICORICE PIZZA

ANTHONY RAMOS

IN THE HEIGHTS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

ENCANTO

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

FLEE

Neon / Participant

LUCA

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

MY SUNNY MAAD

Totem Films

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Walt Disney Studios

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

COMPARTMENT NO. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)

Sony Pictures Classics

DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN)

Janus Films

THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY)

Netflix

A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN)

Amazon Studios

PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN)

Sony Pictures Classics

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

CAITRIONA BALFE

BELFAST

ARIANA DEBOSE

WEST SIDE STORY

KIRSTEN DUNST

THE POWER OF THE DOG

AUNJANUE ELLIS

KING RICHARD

RUTH NEGGA

PASSING

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEN AFFLECK

THE TENDER BAR

JAMIE DORNAN

BELFAST

CIARÁN HINDS

BELFAST

TROY KOTSUR

CODA

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE

THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

KENNETH BRANAGH

BELFAST

JANE CAMPION

THE POWER OF THE DOG

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL

THE LOST DAUGHTER

STEVEN SPIELBERG

WEST SIDE STORY

DENIS VILLENEUVE

DUNE

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON

LICORICE PIZZA

KENNETH BRANAGH

BELFAST

JANE CAMPION

THE POWER OF THE DOG

ADAM MCKAY

DON’T LOOK UP

AARON SORKIN

BEING THE RICARDOS

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT

THE FRENCH DISPATCH

GERMAINE FRANCO

ENCANTO

JONNY GREENWOOD

THE POWER OF THE DOG

ALBERTO IGLESIAS

PARALLEL MOTHERS

HANS ZIMMER

DUNE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“BE ALIVE” — KING RICHARD

Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“DOS ORUGUITAS” — ENCANTO

Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“DOWN TO JOY” — BELFAST

Music by: Van Morrison

Lyrics by: Van Morrison

“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” — RESPECT

Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“NO TIME TO DIE” — NO TIME TO DIE

Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA



LUPIN

NETFLIX

THE MORNING SHOW

APPLE TV+

POSE

FX

SQUID GAME

NETFLIX

SUCCESSION

HBO/HBO MAX

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

UZO ADUBA

IN TREATMENT

JENNIFER ANISTON

THE MORNING SHOW

CHRISTINE BARANSKI

THE GOOD FIGHT

ELISABETH MOSS

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ

POSE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BRIAN COX

SUCCESSION

LEE JUNG-JAE

SQUID GAME

BILLY PORTER

POSE

JEREMY STRONG

SUCCESSION

OMAR SY

LUPIN

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

THE GREAT

HULU

HACKS

HBO/HBO MAX

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

HULU

RESERVATION DOGS

FX

TED LASSO

APPLE TV+

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

HANNAH EINBINDER

HACKS

ELLE FANNING

THE GREAT

ISSA RAE

INSECURE

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

BLACK-ISH

JEAN SMART

HACKS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANTHONY ANDERSON

BLACK-ISH

NICHOLAS HOULT

THE GREAT

STEVE MARTIN

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MARTIN SHORT

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS

TED LASSO

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

DOPESICK

HULU

IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

FX

MAID

NETFLIX

MARE OF EASTTOWN

HBO/HBO MAX

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA CHASTAIN

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

CYNTHIA ERIVO

GENIUS: ARETHA

ELIZABETH OLSEN

WANDAVISION

MARGARET QUALLEY

MAID

KATE WINSLET

MARE OF EASTTOWN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

PAUL BETTANY

WANDAVISION

OSCAR ISAAC

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

MICHAEL KEATON

DOPESICK

EWAN MCGREGOR

HALSTON

TAHAR RAHIM

THE SERPENT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

JENNIFER COOLIDGE

THE WHITE LOTUS

KAITLYN DEVER

DOPESICK

ANDIE MACDOWELL

MAID

SARAH SNOOK

SUCCESSION

HANNAH WADDINGHAM

TED LASSO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

BILLY CRUDUP

THE MORNING SHOW

KIERAN CULKIN

SUCCESSION

MARK DUPLAS

THE MORNING SHOW

BRETT GOLDSTEIN

TED LASSO

O YEONG-SU

SQUID GAME

