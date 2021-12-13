Hollywood Foreign Press Unveils Its Golden Globes Nominations: ‘Belfast’, ”Power Of The Dog’ & Netflix Lead Field

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which during the past eight months has been reforming its organization in the wake of criticism over a lack of diverse membership, questionable standards and conduct, announced nominations for its 2022 Golden Globes on Monday.
Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast from Focus Features and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog from Netflix pace all nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored a leading 17 noms. HBO/HBO Max tops the TV side with 10 noms, including a leading five for reigning Emmy champ Succession.
The event from the Beverly Hilton, presided over by new president Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg, who both read the nominations, comes amid fallout that saw studios, networks and top PR firms cut working ties with the organization, and NBC, which broadcasts the Globes each year as a key awards-season stop, decide not to broadcast the 2022 edition.
The 79-year-old HFPA has been making changes since April, expanding its ranks of journalists to include more diverse members, restructuring its board, hiring a chief diversity officer, amending its code of conduct and changing bylaws but is pushing forward with some semblance of awards recognition this season.
In October, interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and Hoehne said the group is planning to have some sort of awards ceremony January 9 despite not having a broadcast home.
“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Press Association,” Hoehne said today in opening the nominations ceremony, which was streamed online, adding of the 21 new members “not only have they brought in a fresh perspective, but new ideas that will help us to continue to evolve.”
Here’s the list of this year’s nominees:
MOTION PICTURES
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
BELFAST
Focus Features
CODA
Apple TV+
DUNE
Warner Bros
KING RICHARD
Warner Bros
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
JESSICA CHASTAIN
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
OLIVIA COLMAN
THE LOST DAUGHTER
NICOLE KIDMAN
BEING THE RICARDOS
LADY GAGA
HOUSE OF GUCCI
KRISTEN STEWART
SPENCER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
MAHERSHALA ALI
SWAN SONG
JAVIER BARDEM
BEING THE RICARDOS
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH
THE POWER OF THE DOG
WILL SMITH
KING RICHARD
DENZEL WASHINGTON
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
CYRANO
MGM
DON’T LOOK UP
Netflix
LICORICE PIZZA
MGM
TICK, TICK…BOOM!
Netflix
WEST SIDE STORY
20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARION COTILLARD
ANNETTE
ALANA HAIM
LICORICE PIZZA
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
DON’T LOOK UP
EMMA STONE
CRUELLA
RACHEL ZEGLER
WEST SIDE STORY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
LEONARDO DICAPRIO
DON’T LOOK UP
PETER DINKLAGE
CYRANO
ANDREW GARFIELD
TICK, TICK…BOOM!
COOPER HOFFMAN
LICORICE PIZZA
ANTHONY RAMOS
IN THE HEIGHTS
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
ENCANTO
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
FLEE
Neon / Participant
LUCA
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
MY SUNNY MAAD
Totem Films
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
Walt Disney Studios
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
COMPARTMENT NO. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)
Sony Pictures Classics
DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN)
Janus Films
THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY)
Netflix
A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN)
Amazon Studios
PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN)
Sony Pictures Classics
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
CAITRIONA BALFE
BELFAST
ARIANA DEBOSE
WEST SIDE STORY
KIRSTEN DUNST
THE POWER OF THE DOG
AUNJANUE ELLIS
KING RICHARD
RUTH NEGGA
PASSING
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
BEN AFFLECK
THE TENDER BAR
JAMIE DORNAN
BELFAST
CIARÁN HINDS
BELFAST
TROY KOTSUR
CODA
KODI SMIT-MCPHEE
THE POWER OF THE DOG
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
KENNETH BRANAGH
BELFAST
JANE CAMPION
THE POWER OF THE DOG
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL
THE LOST DAUGHTER
STEVEN SPIELBERG
WEST SIDE STORY
DENIS VILLENEUVE
DUNE
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON
LICORICE PIZZA
KENNETH BRANAGH
BELFAST
JANE CAMPION
THE POWER OF THE DOG
ADAM MCKAY
DON’T LOOK UP
AARON SORKIN
BEING THE RICARDOS
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
ALEXANDRE DESPLAT
THE FRENCH DISPATCH
GERMAINE FRANCO
ENCANTO
JONNY GREENWOOD
THE POWER OF THE DOG
ALBERTO IGLESIAS
PARALLEL MOTHERS
HANS ZIMMER
DUNE
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“BE ALIVE” — KING RICHARD
Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“DOS ORUGUITAS” — ENCANTO
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
“DOWN TO JOY” — BELFAST
Music by: Van Morrison
Lyrics by: Van Morrison
“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” — RESPECT
Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“NO TIME TO DIE” — NO TIME TO DIE
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
TELEVISION
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
LUPIN
NETFLIX
THE MORNING SHOW
APPLE TV+
POSE
FX
SQUID GAME
NETFLIX
SUCCESSION
HBO/HBO MAX
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
UZO ADUBA
IN TREATMENT
JENNIFER ANISTON
THE MORNING SHOW
CHRISTINE BARANSKI
THE GOOD FIGHT
ELISABETH MOSS
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ
POSE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BRIAN COX
SUCCESSION
LEE JUNG-JAE
SQUID GAME
BILLY PORTER
POSE
JEREMY STRONG
SUCCESSION
OMAR SY
LUPIN
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
THE GREAT
HULU
HACKS
HBO/HBO MAX
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
HULU
RESERVATION DOGS
FX
TED LASSO
APPLE TV+
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
HANNAH EINBINDER
HACKS
ELLE FANNING
THE GREAT
ISSA RAE
INSECURE
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
BLACK-ISH
JEAN SMART
HACKS
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ANTHONY ANDERSON
BLACK-ISH
NICHOLAS HOULT
THE GREAT
STEVE MARTIN
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
MARTIN SHORT
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SUDEIKIS
TED LASSO
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
DOPESICK
HULU
IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
FX
MAID
NETFLIX
MARE OF EASTTOWN
HBO/HBO MAX
THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
JESSICA CHASTAIN
SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
CYNTHIA ERIVO
GENIUS: ARETHA
ELIZABETH OLSEN
WANDAVISION
MARGARET QUALLEY
MAID
KATE WINSLET
MARE OF EASTTOWN
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
PAUL BETTANY
WANDAVISION
OSCAR ISAAC
SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
MICHAEL KEATON
DOPESICK
EWAN MCGREGOR
HALSTON
TAHAR RAHIM
THE SERPENT
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
JENNIFER COOLIDGE
THE WHITE LOTUS
KAITLYN DEVER
DOPESICK
ANDIE MACDOWELL
MAID
SARAH SNOOK
SUCCESSION
HANNAH WADDINGHAM
TED LASSO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
BILLY CRUDUP
THE MORNING SHOW
KIERAN CULKIN
SUCCESSION
MARK DUPLAS
THE MORNING SHOW
BRETT GOLDSTEIN
TED LASSO
O YEONG-SU
SQUID GAME
NOMINATIONS BY MOTION PICTURE
FILM
Belfast 7
The Power of the Dog 7
Don’t Look Up 4
King Richard 4
Licorice Pizza 4
West Side Story 4
Being the Ricardos 3
Dune 3
Encanto 3
Coda 2
Cyrano 2
The Lost Daughter 2
Parallel Mothers 2
tick, tick…BOOM! 2
Annette 1
Compartment No. 6 1
Cruella 1
Drive My Car 1
The Eyes of Tammy Faye 1
Flee 1
The French Dispatch 1
The Hand of God 1
A Hero 1
House of Gucci 1
In the Heights 1
Luca 1
My Sunny Maad 1
No Time To Die 1
Passing 1
Raya and the Last Dragon 1
Respect 1
Spencer 1
Swan Song 1
The Tender Bar 1
The Tragedy of Macbeth 1
DISTRIBUTOR
Netflix 17
MGM/United Artists Releasing 9
Warner Bros. 8
Focus Features 7
Amazon Studios 6
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 6
20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 4
Apple TV+ 3
Sony Pictures Classics 3
Searchlight Pictures 2
A24/Apple TV+ 1
Janus Films 1
Neon 1
Neon/Participant 1
Totem Films 1
NOMINATIONS BY TELEVISION
SERIES
Succession 5
The Morning Show 4
Ted Lasso 4
Dopesick 3
The Great 3
Hacks 3
Maid 3
Only Murders in the Building 3
Pose 3
Squid Game 3
Black-ish 2
Lupin 2
Mare of Easttown 2
Scenes from a Marriage 2
Wandavision 2
Genius: Aretha 1
The Good Fight 1
Halston 1
The Handmaid’s Tale 1
Impeachment: American Crime Story 1
In Treatment 1
Insecure 1
Reservation Dogs 1
The Serpent 1
The Underground Railroad 1
The White Lotus 1
DISTRIBUTOR
HBO/HBO Max 15
hulu 10
Netflix 10
Apple TV+ 8
FX 5
ABC 2
Disney+ 2
Amazon Prime Video 1
National Geographic 1
Paramount+ 1
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.