ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ Taken Off Air Next Week Due To Omicron

ITV’s Good Morning Britain has been taken off air next week due to the Omicron variant and after presenter Sean Fletcher tested positive for Covid-19.

The British broadcaster confirmed that the show will no longer air between December 29 and December 31 but will return on Tuesday January 4 after New Year’s Day and a UK Bank Holiday on January 3.

A spokesman said the cancellation of next week’s episodes is due to “the pandemic and to protect our teams, so we have decided to give them an extended break.” A special Christmas Day version will still go ahead on Saturday morning.

The news is alarming as GMB even aired during the height of last summer’s lockdown, when the entire country was forced to remain indoors.

It comes as the Omicron variant rages through the UK, with other European countries shutting their borders to the nation.

London, where GMB is filmed, has been particularly badly impacted and West End shows in the capital are also being hit, with Quiz creator James Graham’s Best of Enemies cancelling performances through to January 3, following similar news from Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley’s Cabaret.

Fresh restrictions are expected shortly as the UK braces for its health service to be overwhelmed.

GMB used to be hosted by Piers Morgan before he resigned following the backlash to comments he made about Meghan Markle’s suicide claims. Morgan’s comments were today revealed to have driven a record year for complaints to UK regulator Ofcom.