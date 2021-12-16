Global Screen Fund Awards; Rotterdam Sets Opening Film & Cinemart Lineup; Century 21 Films Sells ‘Nebula-75’ To Japan; Climbing Feature Sets Release Date And Trailer – Global Briefs

UK Global Screen Fund Awards

The UK Global Screen Fund, backed by DCMS and administered by the BFI, has awarded a further £2.1M ($2.8M) to UK companies through its £7M ($9.3M) International Business Development strand. The financial support will provide companies from around the UK with funding for business strategies to create, acquire and exploit Intellectual Property (IP) for increased international revenue, activities and profile.d The awards come in the form of non-repayable grants and range between £50,000 ($66,368) and £117,600 ($156,000) in total over a three-year period. Companies to benefit from this round include Number 9 Films (Mothering Sunday), The Ink Factory (The Night Manager), Warp Films (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) and Good Chaos (Quo Vadis, Aida?). Further awards went to: Alphablocks Limited; Avanti Media; The Black Camel Picture Company; Blazing Griffin; Bohemia Club; Cantilever Media; Digital Media Distribution; Dog Ears; Dorothy Street Pictures; Ida Rose; Ie Ie Productions Little Door Productions; Outsider Games; Rebel Television & Media; Revolution Software; SFB Games; Sketchbook Games; Slim Film & Television; Synchronicity Films; Two Rivers Media; and Water & Power Productions.

IFFR Opening Film

The 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will open with Mijke de Jong’s latest feature Along The Way, which follows Afghan twins Nahid and Malihe, who the filmmaker met during her volunteer work at Moria refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos. The festival confirmed today it is progressing with a physical edition, due to run January 26 – February 6, despite the worsening Covid situation. Organizers said they would accommodate the latest guidance from the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health and Environment in their planning.

The festival has also unveiled the full selection from the 39th edition of its industry event CineMart. Taking place online January 30 – February 2, the lineup includes titles in development from around the world. There are also immersive projects and seven BoostNL selections, the development programme that began at the Netherlands Film Festival (NFF) earlier this year. The full selection is below.

CineMart 2022 complete selection:

The Beautiful Normal, Flora Lau, Hong Kong

Black Dust, Kit Hui, United Kingdom

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, Elene Naveriani, Switzerland/Georgia/Germany

Carissa, Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar, South Africa/Netherlands

Deaf Love 1500, Grace Passô , Brazil

Leave the Door Open, Judita Gamulin, Croatia

Life Ahead, Olivier Meys, Belgium/France

Love #NoFilter, Mikael Bundsen, Sweden

Love on Trial, Koji Fukada, Japan/France

Mother of Gold, Madiano Marcheti, Brazil

The Outside, Víctor Moreno, Spain

Prince Aden, Gianluca De Serio, Massimiliano De Serio, Italy

Solo tengo sed, Matt Porterfield, Mexico

Sorella di Clausura, Ivana Mladenovic, Serbia/Romania

Tres noches negras, Théo Court, Chile/Spain

The Yellow Dot, David Tancred Lammers, Netherlands

Immersive:

Alternates (Bergantian), Jonathan Hagard, Indonesia/Japan/Germany

Confident, Jérôme Blanquet, Bertrand Jeandel, France

Duchampiana VR, Lilian Hess, France/Germany

Echo Blast, Natalia Cabrera, Chile

Future Rites, Sandra Rodriguez, Alexander Whitley, Canada/UK

BoostNL:

Becoming Dubois, Joost van Hezik, Netherlands

Canciones perdidas de reinos distantes, Kiro Russo, Bolivia/France

A Chronicle From Nagorno-Karabakh, Ibrahim Kataray, Netherlands

Flat Girls, Jirassaya Wongsutin, Thailand/Singapore

Nightsong, Maya Da-Rin, Brazil

The Right Answer, Mariia Ponomarova, Netherlands

A Winner is Seen At The Start, Zhannat Alshanova, Kazakhstan/France

Tohokushinsha Film Corporation Buys ‘Thunderbirds’-Style Series

Century 21 Films has sold Japanese rights for its lock-down shot Supermarionation series, Nebula-75, to the Tohokushinsha Film Corporation. The show will be broadcast on Star Channel in Japan in Q1 of 2022, with a free preview episode now available via Century 21’s Youtube channel. The deal follows Tohokushinsha Film Corporation controlling rights for other Supermarionation series, including Thunderbirds, for 50 years.

Nick Hardie’s The Wall – Climb For Gold Sets Release Date And Trailer

Formula 1: Drive To Survive director Nick Hardie’s climbing feature doc The Wall – Climb For Gold has set an official release date of January 18 and trailer. The feature, from Premiere Digital and Argonon’s Windfall Films, follows four elite female climbers over a two-year period as they battled to make it through qualifying events to get to the Tokyo Olympics. The film will be available globally via Apple TV, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video.