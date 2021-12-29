Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On 5 Of 6 Felony Counts, Including Sex Trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty today of five of the six felony counts brought against her related to her work and relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died in jail in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted today on the following charges:

Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

Transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors

Perjury related to testimony given in 2016

The Manhattan jury found Maxwell not guilty of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Maxwell faces a maximum of 65 years in prison, but Judge Allison Nathan did not set a date for sentencing today.

Four women testified against Maxwell about what they said was her roles in the abuse they suffered.

She is the daughter of the disgraced British media baron Robert Maxwell who died mysteriously in 1991.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, issued the following statement after the verdict was read:

A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible. I also want to thank the career prosecutors of the Southern District of New York, who embraced the victims’ quest for justice and have worked tirelessly, day in and day out, to ensure that Maxwell was held accountable for her crimes. This Office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law.