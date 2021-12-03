Gersh Promotes Sylvee Legge To Agent, Below-The-Line

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvee Legge has been promoted to Agent, Below-the-Line at Gersh.

Legge entered the agency via its mailroom in 2018 and swiftly climbed the ranks to Assistant, Coordinator, and Agent Trainee, prior to her latest promotion. She worked most recently under below the line agent Tara Kromer, and is the first Agent Trainee in Gersh history from the New York division of the department to be promoted internally.

“We are thrilled to announce Sylvee’s very well deserved promotion to agent. She has an unstoppable work ethic with great taste; and not only does she add value to our production department, but cross-departmentally to Gersh as a whole,” said David Gersh, who serves as Co-President of the agency. “We are excited for her future and proud to have her as an integral part of our expansion in New York.”

Legge has already cultivated an impressive roster of talent at Gersh, this year signing clients including Roger Horrocks—the cinematographer behind 2021 Best Documentary Feature Oscar winner, My Octopus Teacher—and production designer Will Hughes-Jones, who recently received his first Emmy nom for his work on Shonda Rhimes’ hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

Legge also works with clients of Gersh’s Commercial and Music Video Department, including production designer R. Tyler Evans—who has collaborated with the likes of Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Cardi B— as well as emerging cinematographer Sade Ndya. The latter graced the cover of the LA Times this year, with a profile spotlighting her contributions to diversifying Hollywood. Ndya was one of 10 BIPOC filmmakers selected to shoot a project for Lena Waithe, Hillman Grad Production and Indeed, as part of the their Rising Voices initiative unveiled at the Tribeca Film Festival this year.