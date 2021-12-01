Gendler & Kelly Promotes Sarah Cunningham To Partner

Entertainment law firm Gendler & Kelly has named attorney Sarah Cunningham partner. This is the first promotion to partner at the Beverly Hills-based boutique firm since it was launched by founding partners Michael Gendler and Kevin Kelly 26 years ago.

At Gendler & Kelly, Cunningham has worked closely with some of the firm’s top clients, including showrunners Shonda Rhimes, David E. Kelley, Alex Kurtzman, and Courtney Kemp, and actors Steve Martin, Chris Pine, and John C. Reilly.

After earning her J.D. from Stanford Law School in 2013, Cunningham was a Federal District Court law clerk for the Honorable Fernando Olguin and a litigator at Gibson Dunn for four years before joining Gendler & Kelly in 2018.

“We knew prior to hiring Sarah that she was a highly skilled litigator. Her references were uniformly the best we had ever heard. (The phrase ‘walks on water’ came up multiple times.),” Gendler said. “Based on those references and our interviews with Sarah, we were confident she would successfully make the transition to becoming a first-rate entertainment transactional lawyer. She surpassed all of our expectations by very quickly mastering the day-to-day legal work, while also developing a thorough understanding of the entertainment business and the skills required effectively to counsel and communicate with clients and their agents and managers.”