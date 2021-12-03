Gary Glushon Joins King Bach’s Production Company Bach Enterprises As EVP Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran film and television exec Gary Glushon has joined Bach Enterprises, the production company of actor, comedian and digital creator Andrew Bachelor—otherwise known as King Bach—as Executive Vice President of Development.

In his new role, Glushon will be responsible for cultivating the company’s overall relationships in the entertainment space and building its film, television, and new media slate.

“Gary’s experience and track record is wildly impressive and shows his immense passion for creating incredible content and his dedication to the entertainment industry overall,” said Bachelor. “We trust him fully and are thrilled for him to be joining the company.”

“Bach is one the most dynamic, driven and talented actors and creators in the world,” added Glushon, “and I’m excited to join forces with he and his manager Christina Bachelor to help grow the company and create bold, exciting and original global projects.”

Glushon previously served as Executive Vice President of F. Gary Gray’s Fenix Studios. There, he developed a feature adaptation of the hit video game franchise Saint’s Row, along with a live-action feature adaptation of the Hasbro property M.A.S.K. for Paramount Pictures.

Prior to his time at Fenix, he served as Vice President of Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, where he worked on the 2010 Karate Kid remake, starring Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan and Taraji P. Henson, as well as such films as Seven Pounds, This Means War and Hancock. Glushon also exec produced the Ethan Hawke thriller 24 Hours to Live Live and developed the Keanu Reeves sci-fi film Replicas.

Bachelor, who has starred in such films as Fifty Shades of Black, Meet the Blacks, The Babysitter and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, most recently appeared in Vacation Friends, 20th Century Studio and Broken Road Productions’ hit comedy for Hulu, which premiered on the streamer in August and has already spawned a sequel. He’ll next be seen in Ric Roman Waugh’s sports drama National Champions, which is set for release on December 10 via STX Entertainment, and the Deon Taylor-directed Fear, which Hidden Empire Film Group will release on February 11.

Bachelor rose to fame as the most followed user of the now-defunct video sharing service, Vine, now retaining a sizeable social media following on platforms including YouTube and TikTok.

Glushon is represented by Cohen and Gardner. Bachelor is repped by UTA, Bach Enterprises, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.