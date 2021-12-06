‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Canceled After Two Seasons By Disney Channel

GABBY DURAN AND THE UNSITTABLES - "The Vibe" - Gabby is initially resistant when she discovers that Wes and Sky are into each other, fearing a change in the "vibe." (Disney/Jack Rowand) KYLIE CANTRALL

There will be no third season for Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. Disney Channel has canceled the comedy series after two seasons.

“Last May, we wrapped production on Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. It has a really terrific cast and talented producers who safely made a second season during a pandemic,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in statement.

All 41 episodes have premiered on Disney Channel U.S. A batch of episodes will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8 making all 41 episodes available to view on the streaming service.

The cancellation was first revealed by series stars Nathan Lovejoy, who played Principal Swift, and Callan Farris, who portrayed Jeremy, Gabby’s first babysitting assignment, on Instagram. Both gave a heartfelt thank you to cast, creators, writers and crew. You can read their posts in full below.

“Some of you wanted to know if there’s a s3 coming. Alas, there is not,” wrote Lovejoy. “What a ride it’s been though and thank you all for watching! I had the time of my life.”

Farris, wrote: “And just like that, the show is over. Gabby Duran and the Unsittables was an experience I’ll never forget. I’m so thankful I got to be part of it.”

Co-written by Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder, the live-action comedy was based on the novel by Elise Allen and Daryle Conners. It focused on Gabby Duran, played by Kylie Cantrall, who constantly feels like she’s living in the shadows of her uber-polished, successful mother and whip-smart younger sister. She finally finds her moment to shine when she inadvertently lands an out-of-this-world job to babysit an unruly group of very important extraterrestrial children who are hiding out on Earth with their families, disguised as everyday kids. Fearless and unapologetically bold, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities, and prove she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy.

Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo and Valery Ortiz also starred.

Alber and Snyder executive produced alongside Joe Nussbaum. Gabby Duran & the Unsittables was produced by Gabby Productions, Ltd., a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.