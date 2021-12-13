‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ Cancels Tonight’s Show, Announces Lin-Manuel Miranda Appearances

Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme offered up some bad news-good news today, with the improvisational hip-hop revue canceling tonight’s performance due to Covid (the bad news) but revealing four previously unannounced appearances by co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda for this week (the good news).

Miranda will be appearing in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shows at 7 p.m. and a Friday show at 5 p.m. Those newly added Miranda appearances at the Booth Theatre join his previously announced appearance on Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

This past weekend, Freestyle Love Supreme, co-created by Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, canceled its Saturday performances due to breakthrough Covid cases, producers announced.

In addition to Freestyle Love Supreme, Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire canceled performances yesterday due to Covid within the company, and Off Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors canceled its weekend performances for the same reason. Both shows are currently scheduled to resume performances Tuesday, Dec. 14.