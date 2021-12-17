Producer Freddy Wexler Lands Life Rights Of Keith Adams, The Deaf Coach Who Led An All Deaf Football Team To California State Championship

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Freddy Wexler is developing a feature film based on the true story of Keith Adams—a Deaf football coach who last month led an all Deaf football team to the D2 California State Championship—and Adams’ two sons, Kaden and Trevin, who played on the team (Trevin was the starting quarterback). The story was covered in nearly 50 outlets, including the New York Times, CNN, ESPN, Los Angeles Times, Good Morning America, and Telemundo. The production will include support for The California School for the Deaf, Riverside.

Luke Davies will pen the script, which is based on the inspiring true story of Coach Adams, his sons, and the most successful season of their lives. Wexler, DJ Kurs, Eryn Brown of Management 360, and Luke Davies will produce.

Coach Adams and the Cubs is underdog story that won hearts all across America and which the LA Times called “The best story in high school sports.” The California School for the Deaf, Riverside is the only Deaf high school in its division, and one of only two schools for the Deaf in the entire state of California.

This project joins a growing slate of film and television projects produced by Wexler, including the previously-announced Soul Superhero, which Wexler is producing with Westbrook Studios and co-writing with Kwame Kwei-Armah. Wexler’s songs have been released by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Post Malone, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Pink, Marshmallow, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Pusha T, Wyclef Jean, Celine Dion, Martin Garrix, Avicii, Zayn Malik, and DNCE, among others. Wexler cowrote the single “Stuck with U” by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, which hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, broke streaming records, and raised over $3.5 million for families of first responders. He is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy’s for Justin Bieber’s Justice.

Wexler is represented by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Luke Davies is represented by EML Entertainment and attorney Paul Hastings.