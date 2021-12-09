Frank Langella, Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino Among Five Cast for Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ Netflix Series

Frank Langella has been tapped to lead the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Netflix limited series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Also starring are Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill. Flanagan and his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy confirmed the castings Thursday on Twitter.

Langella will star as Roderick Usher, the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty. Gugino joins in an undisclosed role, along with McDonnell as Roderick’s twin sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty; Lumbly as Poe’s legendary investigator C. Auguste Dupin, and Hamill, also playing an undisclosed character.

Additional cast will be announced tomorrow.

The Fall of the House of Usher is a short story written by Poe. First published in 1839, it features themes of madness, family, isolation and identity. The eight-episode series is described as an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy.

The series, which was created by Flanagan, is exec produced by the auteur along with Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will each direct four episodes.

The Fall of the House of Usher marks the fifth series for Flanagan and Trevor Macy at Netflix under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal, including The Haunting of series – The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor; the recently launched and critically-lauded Midnight Mass, and the upcoming The Midnight Club.