Flash-Mob Robbery Suspects Arrested In Connection With 4 Los Angeles Incidents, Announces LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department today announced six arrests in connection with four Los Angeles area flash-mob style robberies. Those arrested included two adults and four juveniles, according to a LAPD statement.

Two of the arrests were made for robbery and four were for burglary. The names of the adults were released by police. They are Angel Torres and Maricio Ulloa.

The businesses robbed were on Vermont, Slauson and Manchester. They were hit between November 22 and December 8. In one instance, a suspect pushed a pregnant employee of the store to the ground.

The LAPD is announcing the arrest of 6 suspects (2 adults & 4 juveniles) in connection to 4 separate Flash Mob incidents in 77th Division. These arrests were made possible through the proactive & diligent work of patrol officers and detectives in partnership with the community. pic.twitter.com/8GbIfFWduB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 10, 2021

Glendale police also announced today the arrests of six suspects over the course of the past year in connection with five separate follow-home robberies in that city.

“Since January of 2021, there have been a total of nine follow-home robberies in the city of Glendale that have been reported to the Glendale Police Department,” Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann said in a statement.

Hauptmann said officers have arrested suspects for their alleged involvement in five of the crimes, as follows:

-Donnell Fletcher, 20, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery in the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue on Feb. 15.

-Xavier Glaspie, 21, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery in the 300 block of East California Avenue on April 5.

-Garfield Graham, 21, of Hawthorne, and Stephon Johnson, 21, of Sunland, were arrested and booked on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery in the 1100 block of Norton Avenue on Aug. 24.

-A juvenile whose name was not released was arrested and booked on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery in the 1900 block of Rimcrest Drive on Sept, 8. And

-Marquise Hulse, 27, of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked on suspicion of involvement in a follow home robbery and carjacking in the 1100 block of Sweetbriar Drive that same day.

“It should be noted there are multiple outstanding suspects involved in these various follow-home robberies that are actively being pursued by the Glendale Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit,” said Hauptmann.

“When driving home from any location, please be aware of your surroundings,” Hauptmann said. “Watch to see if you are being followed by another vehicle, and if you are, call 911 immediately and proceed to the nearest police station.”

City News Service contributed to this report.