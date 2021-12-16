Writer-Director Fawzia Mirza Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming writer-director Fawzia Mirza has signed with APA for representation.

Mirza’s first feature film, Signature Move, which she co-wrote, produced and starred in, claimed 15 awards after making its world premiere at SXSW, including Outfest’s Grand Jury Prize.

She most recently directed the short film The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night, which premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival and was named to Canada’s Top 10, the festival’s list of the best Canadian films of 2021. The short Brown Elephant, which she directed and co-wrote, will premiere December 17 on Freeform’s social media channel @25Days.

Mirza also wrote on Greg Berlanti and Ava Duvernay’s CBS drama series, The Red Line. Her next short, Auntie, exec produced by Powderkeg and Paul Feig as part of the Fuse women writer-director incubator program, will premiere in 2022.

Mirza is also developing her feature directorial debut, Me, My Mom & Sharmila, which is slated to commence production next year.

She continues to be represented by Strange Animal Entertainment.