‘Fast & Furious 10’ Release Date Shifted To May 2023

Universal said Tuesday that it will now release the 10th chapter in its Fast & Furious movie franchise on May 19, 2023. The pic had originally been scheduled for a wide release on April 7, 2023, where it was placed after the Easter weekend success of F7 in 2015, which became the highest-grossing title in the franchise to date.

F9, released this year in a theatrical window (also on May 19) was the highest-grossing movie to date during the pandemic, grossing $681.5 million at the global box office. It was series filmmaker Justin Lin’s return after an eight-year absence in the franchise’s director’s chair.

Fast & Furious 10 now settles into the beginning of the summer box office season, taking the place of a previously announced untitled Universal event film. It’s wedged in the 2023 calendar between Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5) and Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (May 26).

Also Tuesday, Universal said an untitled DreamWorks Animation film will take over F10’s April 7, 2023 slot. It had been set for March 24, 2023.