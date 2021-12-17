‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special Pushed To Make Room For Postponed NFL Games On Fox

Fox has adjusted its primetime schedule for next week to accommodate the postponement of two NFL games over positive Covid tests.

The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles face-offs, originally slated for Sunday, Dec. 19, have been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 21. Starting at 7 PM on Fox (each airing in various markets across the country), the games will run through the networks primetime (8-10 PM).

They will replace Fantasy Island’s two-hour holiday special titled “Welcome to the Snow Globe,” which will now air Thursday, Dec. 23.

Fox had scheduled repeats of comedy Call Me Kat on the night, along with the hourlong special TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! The special, from the recently acquired by Fox brand, will now air outside of primetime, 7-8 PM on Dec. 26.

Here is a promo for Fantasy Island‘s holiday special. The series is slated to return for a second season next summer.