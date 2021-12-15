Ex-Marvel Exec Tim Connors Joins Studio Arm Of Video Game Company Nexon Studios As SVP Of Operations, Legal & Business Affairs

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Connors, the former chief operating officer of Marvel Studios, has joined the studio arm of Asia-based video game company Nexon.

As SVP of Operations, Legal & Business Affairs, Connors will report to Nexon Studios President Nick van Dyk, a former senior executive at Disney and Activision Blizzard. Van Dyk launched the LA-based division earlier this year, as Deadline was first to report. Founded in 1994 in South Korea, Nexon is now based in Japan and lists its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company has a market value of nearly $18 billion.

Connors was COO at Marvel through the release of its first six movies and Disney’s 2009 acquisition of the company. He has also held senior posts roles at independent production companies like Legendary, QED and Artists Production Group and gained experience in the U.S., Europe and Asia. He spent several years as a strategic consultant for Kadokawa Entertainment in Japan and Lotte Entertainment in Korea.

“Tim’s background, including his experience at Marvel, gives him a particularly relevant perspective on franchise IP in both traditional and new media,” van Dyk said. “I have known him for a long time, and he will be an invaluable colleague as we build Nexon Studios.”

Nexon Studios will look to leverage the portfolio of games at its parent company. Nexon is one of the world’s largest developers and publishers of games, with a presence in 190 countries, notably in major Asian markets like China and Korea. In 2022, Nexon plans to release virtual world games, including Arc Raiders, an anticipated title from Sweden’s Embark Studios. Its existing game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon & Fighter.