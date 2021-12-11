European Film Awards Winners Announced: ‘Flee’ Best Animated Feature, Anthony Hopkins Best Actor – Live

Refresh for latest…: The 34th European Film Awards are about to kick off in a hybrid format from Berlin. Overseen by the European Film Academy, the awards were initially due to take place in a small physical ceremony with nominees in attendance, but those plans shifted earlier this month due to rising Covid numbers in Germany. Actress and writer Annabelle Mandeng is hosting the event, which will still be broadcast from the Arena Berlin studio and include live online and pre-produced elements. She will be joined by a handful of other presenters and honorees at the site.

Among nominees, Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner, Titane; Florian Zeller’s 2020 drama and double Oscar winner The Father; and Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis Aida?, which was nominated for an Oscar at the 93rd edition, are tied with four mentions each coming into the evening.

Titane is the Oscar submission from France this year and, likewise, several other candidates for the International Feature Academy Award figure at the EFAs. They include Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6, from Italy and Finland, respectively. Each of those films, alongside the titles above, is nominated in the European Film 2021 category, and both figure in three races.

Last year, Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round swept the EFAs, taking Best European Film, Director, Actor and Screenwriter — before going on to win the Oscar for Best International Feature.

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – PRIX FIPRESCI

Promising Young Woman, dir: Emerald Fennell

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER

Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton – The Father

EUROPEAN SHORT FILM

My Uncle Tudor, dir: Olga Lucovnicova

EUROPEAN ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

EUROPEAN COMEDY

Ninjababy, dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

European Cinematography

Crystel Fournier – Great Freedom

European Editing

Mukharam Kabulova – Unclenching The Fists

European Production Design

Marton Agh – Natural Light

European Costume Design

Michael O’Connor – Ammonite

European Make-Up & Hair

Flore Masson, Olivier Alfonso, Antoine Mancini – Titane

European Original Score

Nils Petter Molvaer, Peter Brotz-Mann – Great Freedom

European Sound

Gisle Tveito, Gustaf Berger – The Innocents

European Visual Effects

Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord – Lamb

European Lifetime Achievement

Marta Meszaros

European Achievement in World Cinema

Susanne Bier

European University Film Award

Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

EFA For Innovative Storytelling

Steve McQueen – Small Axe