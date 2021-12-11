European Film Awards Winners Announced: ‘Flee’ Best Animated Feature, Anthony Hopkins Best Actor – Live

Refresh for latest…: The 34th European Film Awards are about to kick off in a hybrid format from Berlin. Overseen by the European Film Academy, the awards were initially due to take place in a small physical ceremony with nominees in attendance, but those plans shifted earlier this month due to rising Covid numbers in Germany. Actress and writer Annabelle Mandeng is hosting the event, which will still be broadcast from the Arena Berlin studio and include live online and pre-produced elements. She will be joined by a handful of other presenters and honorees at the site.
Among nominees, Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner, Titane; Florian Zeller’s 2020 drama and double Oscar winner The Father; and Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis Aida?, which was nominated for an Oscar at the 93rd edition, are tied with four mentions each coming into the evening.
Titane is the Oscar submission from France this year and, likewise, several other candidates for the International Feature Academy Award figure at the EFAs. They include Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6, from Italy and Finland, respectively. Each of those films, alongside the titles above, is nominated in the European Film 2021 category, and both figure in three races.
Last year, Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round swept the EFAs, taking Best European Film, Director, Actor and Screenwriter — before going on to win the Oscar for Best International Feature.
EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – PRIX FIPRESCI
Promising Young Woman, dir: Emerald Fennell
EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER
Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton – The Father
EUROPEAN SHORT FILM
My Uncle Tudor, dir: Olga Lucovnicova
EUROPEAN ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
EUROPEAN COMEDY
Ninjababy, dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
European Cinematography
Crystel Fournier – Great Freedom
European Editing
Mukharam Kabulova – Unclenching The Fists
European Production Design
Marton Agh – Natural Light
European Costume Design
Michael O’Connor – Ammonite
European Make-Up & Hair
Flore Masson, Olivier Alfonso, Antoine Mancini – Titane
European Original Score
Nils Petter Molvaer, Peter Brotz-Mann – Great Freedom
European Sound
Gisle Tveito, Gustaf Berger – The Innocents
European Visual Effects
Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord – Lamb
European Lifetime Achievement
Marta Meszaros
European Achievement in World Cinema
Susanne Bier
European University Film Award
Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
EFA For Innovative Storytelling
Steve McQueen – Small Axe
