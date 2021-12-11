Skip to main content
Cannes Still The Big Kid On The International Feature Block, But Facing Stiff Competition

European Film Awards Winners Announced: ‘Flee’ Best Animated Feature, Anthony Hopkins Best Actor – Live

Erik Riikoja/EFA

Refresh for latest…: The 34th European Film Awards are about to kick off in a hybrid format from Berlin. Overseen by the European Film Academy, the awards were initially due to take place in a small physical ceremony with nominees in attendance, but those plans shifted earlier this month due to rising Covid numbers in Germany. Actress and writer Annabelle Mandeng is hosting the event, which will still be broadcast from the Arena Berlin studio and include live online and pre-produced elements. She will be joined by a handful of other presenters and honorees at the site.

Among nominees, Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner, Titane; Florian Zeller’s 2020 drama and double Oscar winner The Father; and Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis Aida?, which was nominated for an Oscar at the 93rd edition, are tied with four mentions each coming into the evening.

Titane is the Oscar submission from France this year and, likewise, several other candidates for the International Feature Academy Award figure at the EFAs. They include Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6, from Italy and Finland, respectively. Each of those films, alongside the titles above, is nominated in the European Film 2021 category, and both figure in three races.

Last year, Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round swept the EFAs, taking Best European Film, Director, Actor and Screenwriter — before going on to win the Oscar for Best International Feature.

We’ll be following the proceedings live, so check back for updates as the winners are posted below.

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – PRIX FIPRESCI
Promising Young Woman, dir: Emerald Fennell

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER
Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton – The Father

EUROPEAN SHORT FILM
My Uncle Tudor, dir: Olga Lucovnicova

EUROPEAN ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins – The Father

EUROPEAN COMEDY
Ninjababy, dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
European Cinematography
Crystel Fournier – Great Freedom

European Editing
Mukharam Kabulova – Unclenching The Fists

European Production Design
Marton Agh – Natural Light

European Costume Design
Michael O’Connor – Ammonite

European Make-Up & Hair
Flore Masson, Olivier Alfonso, Antoine Mancini – Titane

European Original Score
Nils Petter Molvaer, Peter Brotz-Mann – Great Freedom

European Sound
Gisle Tveito, Gustaf Berger – The Innocents

European Visual Effects
Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord – Lamb

European Lifetime Achievement
Marta Meszaros

European Achievement in World Cinema
Susanne Bier

European University Film Award
Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

EFA For Innovative Storytelling
Steve McQueen – Small Axe

