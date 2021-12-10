‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022.

That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement.

The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s further extension of its latest phase multiverse plot, however, in its Byzantine plotting fell short to wow fans who gave it the worst CinemaScore for a Disney/MCU title that being a B.

The film opened to $71.3M at the domestic B.O. and has since done a 2.2 multiple for a current running cume of $157.77M. Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which was more of a crowd pleaser, earning an A Cinemascore, did close to a 3x multiple at the domestic B.O. with $224.5M off a $75.3M opening (granted, the movie launched over the 4-day Labor Day weekend).

With Eternals, this brings the number of MCU movies streaming in Imax Enhanced on Disney+ to 13.

The movie follows gods who’ve dwelled on Earth for some time, called the Eternals, who are in an inter-galactic battle with the Deviants.

Eternals stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.