Endemol Shine North America & ‘LFG’ Producer Everywoman Studios Team To Bolster Female Creators In Unscripted Space

Endemol Shine North America has teamed up with Everywoman Studios, the company behind HBO Max doc LFG, to expand a program to help female unscripted creators.

The Lego Masters producer has signed up to join Abby Greensfelder’s company to expand Realscreen’s Propelle Program, which looks to support the careers of up-and-coming women creators by pairing them with industry leaders.

The scheme was initially launched last year by Greensfelder and Realscreen and Endemol Shine’s involvement will now see them double the number of creators it mentors and give out an additional Accelerator Award for unscripted formats.

The format program will select three projects, and the creators of each will be paired with a female producer and mentor. Each creative team will further workshop and develop the project to prepare it to pitch to buyers in June 2022 at Realscreen West. Endemol Shine North America, in partnership with Everywoman Studios, will also provide financial support to further develop the winning format project.

Executive mentors for the format program are Westbrook Studios’ Head of Unscripted Sahara Bushue, Bunim/Murray Productions’ President Julie Pizzi and Vice President of Development Myiea Coy and Allison Wallach, EVP and Head of Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Executive mentors for this year’s documentary/docuseries program are 44 Blue Production’s Co-CEO and Co-Founder Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Industrial Media’s SVP of East Coast Development and Current Programming Devon Graham Hammonds and North Maple Productions’ Co-Founder Rushie Perera.

Greensfelder said, “We launched this initiative to remove barriers of entry for women with incredible stories to tell, and I’m ecstatic to be expanding upon that mission in partnership with Endemol and Sharon to help bring the next great woman-created format to viewers around the globe. I’m also incredibly grateful to all of our mentors who are dedicating their very precious time to this program and to supporting rising female creators.”

“After serving as a mentor for Propelle’s last cycle, which was a truly rewarding experience, Abby and I discussed the idea of expanding the program to include a format-focused program and I’m thrilled that we are making it happen in 2022,” said Endemol Shine North America’s Chief Content Officer Sharon Levy. “We need more talented women getting real opportunities in the unscripted industry and with the help of our all-star team of mentors, hopefully we will be doing just that through this program.”

“We are absolutely delighted with the caliber of talent Propelle has attracted within the first two years, and the meaningful outcomes that have emerged through the accelerator with Abby’s team at Everywoman Studios and our amazing mentors,” added Realscreen’s Claire Macdonald. “Being able to expand the program to encompass formats with the support of Endemol Shine makes Propelle more accessible to more female creators, and that’s what it’s all about.”