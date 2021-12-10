Endeavor Content Joins Hong Kong Crime Series ‘Forensic Psychologist’; First Look Images

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has joined Cantonese-language crime-drama series Forensic Psychologist to handle global distribution and remake rights.

Currently in production in Hong Kong, the 12 x 30’ crime-drama stars Jeannie Chan (Cold War 2) as Dr. Mandy Cheung, who in each episode must investigate a suspect to determine if they are fit to stand trial. The interrogation room drama explores the minds of people charged with incomprehensible crimes and sees Dr. Cheung’s personal and professional lives start to blur.



Producing are Phoenix Waters Productions and Salon Films Japan Co. Ltd.

Also starring are Crisel Consunji (Still Human), Wiyona Yeung (We Are Legends), Locker Lam (Zero To Hero), Bryant Mak (My Prince Edward), “JW” Joey Wong (Fraudstars), singer Eunice Chan (Murder Diary), Stephanie Au (Battle Of The Seven Sisters) and Stephen Wong Ka-Lok (Captain Of Destiny).

The producers and Endeavor are in early stage development on a U.S. remake.

Alistair Jennings, SVP International Sales, APAC at Endeavor Content, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be working on Forensic Psychologist, a series which has such a strong dramatic premise with global potential and speaks to our curation of best-in-class content from leading international creators. We are delighted to partner with Bizhan Tong and Phoenix Waters Productions who are committed to building scripted production in Hong Kong, and Endeavor Content is ideally positioned to support their efforts.”

Producer Bizhan Tong (Lockdown), CEO Phoenix Waters Productions, added: “Building bridges between the East and West and supporting the resurgence of the Hong Kong entertainment industry remains one of the foremost goals of Phoenix Waters Productions. I am therefore delighted to be partnering with Endeavor Content globally whose name is synonymous with quality and prestige on Forensic Psychologist to help realize this vision and unveil a story which explores criminal behaviour and mental health led by the outstanding Jeannie Chan, and that we believe will resonate with global viewers.”