‘Encanto’ Leads Sluggish Offshore Studio Weekend; ‘House Of Gucci’ Fashionable – International Box Office

Refresh for latest..: We’re in a sort of holding pattern at the international box office, as big year-end titles are still in the wings. This weekend was all about holdover business — and some further market launches on major pics already in release elsewhere. Last frame’s debut, Disney’s Encanto, leads the session again for the studios with a solid 30% drop, adding $20.7M from 49 material markets for an overseas cume of $58.1M and a global total of $116.1M.

Positive word of mouth is helping to drive the animated musical, with France, Italy, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico among the continued No. 1s this session. Asia Pacific has underwhelmed, however. The top performers to date are France ($6.5M), Colombia ($5.9M), UK ($4.2M) and Russia ($3.5M) which is tied with Italy and Korea.

MGM/Universal’s House Of Gucci, meanwhile, is fashioning some impressive numbers. The Lady Gaga-starrer added $14.8M in 60 combined UNI/MGM markets to reach a total $33.6M overseas and $67.2M global. Russia debuted No. 1 with $2.8M and four times bigger than A Star Is Born. Germany took No. 1 with $1.9M and in line with Star Is Born. The UK held No. 1 and has now cumed $7.1M. Other key market cumes include France ($3.4M), Mexico ($2M) and Spain ($1.7M). Still to come are Australia, Japan and Korea in 2022.

Debuting at No. 1 in Russia ($2.7M) and Spain ($1.1M), Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife increased its overseas take by $13.1M in the session from a total 53 markets. The offshore cume is now $42.9M with $145M worldwide. France was also a new release, landing No. 2 with $2M. Coming in the New Year are Australia and Japan.

Also from Sony, Venom: Let There Be Carnage had a toothy start in Japan with $5.5M to lead the local charts. This is s ahead of Shang-Chi by 109%, Black Widow by 107%, Eternals by 55%, and on par with Venom the first. IMAX grabbed $800K of that start (+18% on Venom) and indexed at 15% of the nationwide total to reach a global IMAX cume of $17.2M.

The full offshore session for the symbiote was $9.8M from 62 markets, bringing the international cume to $272.3M and global to $483.2M.

All told, China’s Schemes In Antiques was the overall overseas leader this weekend at RMB 164.3M ($25.8M) from just the home market. Billed as the country’s answer to Indiana Jones, it effectively kicked off the holiday season in the market.

Authorities just yesterday dated Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s The Matrix Resurrections – but in January after bypassing several potential 2021 studio performers.

Notably coming out globally next week is Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story from Disney/20th Century which begins offshore rollout on December 8 ahead of domestic on December 10.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Eternals (DIS): $5.8M intl weekend (51 markets); $227.8M intl cume/$384.3M global

Dune (WB): $5.1M intl weekend (69 markets); $277.6M intl cume/$382.2M global

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City (SNY): $4.2M intl weekend (39 markets); $11.1M intl cume/XX

Clifford The Big Red Dog (PAR): $3.8M intl weekend (21 markets); $5.5M intl cume/XXX

No Time To Die (UNI/MGM): $3.64M intl weekend (95 markets); $604.4M intl cume/$764M global

King Richard (WB): $2.1M intl weekend (53 markets); $8.2M intl cume/$21.6M global

*Sing 2 (UNI): $1.12M intl weekend (3 markets); $1.12M intl cume (major rollout begins December 22)

Last Night In Soho (UNI): $517K intl weekend (60 markets); $12M intl cume/$22.1M global

*Denotes new