Emmys: Outstanding Daytime Drama Series Category Could Have Rare 5 Nominees After Classification Change

The new agreement between the TV Academy and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences that realigns the Primetime and Daytime competitions based on content genre, not airtime, could bring a change to the Outstanding Daytime Drama race.

For seven years now, there have been four nominees in the top category, matching the number of daytime soaps left on the air: ABC’s General Hospital on ABC, CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless and NBC’s Days Of Our Lives. The last time there were five entrants in the field was 2013 when One Life To Live made a final appearance post-cancellation.

That could change in 2022 as the Daytime Drama category has been redefined as open to “any multi-camera, weekday daily serial, spinoff or reboot.”

Under the existing rules, limited series Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which streams on Peacock, would’ve qualified for the Daytime Limited Drama category, which in the new setup would move to the Primetime Emmys. Now, as a spinoff from DOOL, Beyond Salem would be eligible for the Outstanding Daytime Drama series category where it could face mothership DOOL if the producers choose to submit the digital offshoot.

While we have five eligible shows in the top Daytime Drama category for the first time in almost a decade, we may not end up with five nominees even if all five are submitted.

“Our nomination procedures allow for fewer than five nominees in categories with a low number of entries,” NATAS’ President and CEO Adam Sharp said. “This is so you don’t have categories where every submitter is automatically guaranteed a nomination.”

For instance, in the early 2000s, when there were still more than four daytime dramas on the air, the nominees in the Outstanding Drama Series category were often four.

“The number of submissions was still low enough to consider limiting the number of nominees to fewer than the typical five depending on the score distribution” Sharp said.

Additionally, “we last year implemented a ‘minimum viability score’ for nomination,” he said. “Under this new policy, an entry needs to achieve a minimum average score to even be eligible for nomination, even if they would otherwise be in the top five of the category (or fewer in a small category). This is why we had one category last year with only two nominees. They were the only ones who were over this viability threshold, even though there were more than five submitters in the category.”