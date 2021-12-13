Time Names Elon Musk Its Person Of The Year

Time has named entrepreneur Elon Musk as its Person of the Year, selecting him for “creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations.”

The publication put their selection of Musk in line with the choice of Jeff Bezos in 1999 and Mark Zuckerberg in 2010, when their respective companies, Amazon and Facebook, were starting to have an impact.

“We don’t yet know how fully Tesla, SpaceX and the ventures Musk has yet to think up will change our lives. At 50, he has plenty of time to write the future, his own and ours. Like it or not, we are now in Musk’s world,” Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal wrote. Musk is the richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Time has in recent year expanded its franchise with selections of persons of the year in different categories, including Simone Biles as Athlete of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo as Entertainer of the Year and vaccine scientists as Heroes of the Year.

Time’s Person of the Year was started in 1927, and it’s often confused as an honor. Rather, it reflects newsmaker influence. Time has also veered from naming a human in its selections. In 1982, it selected the computer as Machine of the Year. In 2006, the publication selected “You,” recognizing the growth in user generated content online in social media and on websites.

Last year, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were selected as Persons of the Year.

Time was once the crown jewel of a publishing empire, but it has changed hands a couple of times. Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne bought the newsmagazine from Meredith Corp. in 2018. The latter had acquired the title as part of its acquisition of Time Inc. a year earlier. Time Warner had spun off its magazine division in 2014.