Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker Experiencing “Mild” Symptoms After Covid-19 Positive Test Results — Update

UPDATED: America’s winter Covid-19 surge has hit deep inside the beltway.

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) evealed today that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fully vaccinated and boostered, Warren, 72, declared on social media Sunday that she is “only experiencing mild symptoms” right now.

As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives. https://t.co/lyVapoCE3A — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021

Sen Warren reference to her situation being a “breakthrough case” implies the former Presidential candidate caught the Omicron variant that has exploded all over the world in recent weeks. On December 17, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said that Omicron will certainly become the “dominant strain” of the infection in the United States within a matter of weeks.

Booker wrote on Twitter that he first felt symptoms on Saturday.

“My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse,” he wrote.

I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.https://t.co/mBVcAyFwyL — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 20, 2021

There is no information of when Warren or Booker contracted Covid or what their social interactions have been in the past few days as DC prepares for its holiday recess.

In that context, President Joe Biden is set to address the nation on December 21 as a second Christmas in a row is poised to dim under Covid’s shadow.

Already facing a cold political winter with his hallmark Build Back Better legislation now looking DOA thanks to Sen Joe Manchin today announcing he will not vote for the almost $2 trillion bill as it is, POTUS has been fighting a partially losing battle to convince many Republicans and supporters of Donald Trump to get vaccinated — even though the Operation Warp Speed program that delivered the vital medication to market originated under the administration of the former Celebrity Apprentice host.