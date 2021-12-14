‘Earn Your Leisure’ Hosts Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings Sign With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Bilal And Troy Millings, hosts of the Earn Your Leisure podcast, have signed with UTA.

The agency will represent the pair in all areas.

Earn Your Leisure gives behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries and highlights the back stories of entrepreneurs. Guests that have appared on the show include rapper Killer Mike, Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, and NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade.

Earlier this year, financial advisor Bilal And educator Millings signed a deal with Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network for the show.

The pair have also launched their second podcast, Market Mondays, and launched their own TV show Assets Over Liabilities with Revolt.

They have also established EYL University, a platform that allows people to enroll and learn about a variety of markets, including real estate, cryptocurrency and stock trading.