You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

UTA Signs ‘With Love’ Star Emeraude Toubia And Her Production Company

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline Launches 'Two Shot' With Hammond & McCarthy: Why Spielberg And Del Toro Broke The Rules And Remade Classics
Read the full story

‘Earn Your Leisure’ Hosts Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings Sign With UTA

Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings
UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Bilal And Troy Millings, hosts of the Earn Your Leisure podcast, have signed with UTA.

The agency will represent the pair in all areas.

Earn Your Leisure gives behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries and highlights the back stories of entrepreneurs. Guests that have appared on the show include rapper Killer Mike, Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, and NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade.

Earlier this year, financial advisor Bilal And educator Millings signed a deal with Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network for the show.

The pair have also launched their second podcast, Market Mondays, and launched their own TV show Assets Over Liabilities with Revolt.

They have also established EYL University, a platform that allows people to enroll and learn about a variety of markets, including real estate, cryptocurrency and stock trading.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad