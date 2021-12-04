Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Soundtrack Bows Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi Song “Just Look Up”

A new Netflix film depicts the end of the world as we know it, but Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi sound fine on the first song from its soundtrack.

“Just Look Up,” the song from Netflix’s forthcoming Don’t Look Up, is out on social media. The mid-tempo ballad is a teaser for the film’s December 10 debut in theaters (It’s on Netflix starting December 24). The film will feature cameos from both song performers.

Dark comedy Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who find out that a “very large comet” is on its way to crash into Earth. They go on a media tour to warn of impending doom, and hijinks ensue.

Fortunately, true love will endure, according to the “Just Look Up” message from Grande and Cudi.