Donald Trump Sues New York Attorney General; Letitia James Says That It’s A “Collateral Attack” On Her Investigation Of His Business Practices

Hours after Donald Trump sued New York’s attorney general seeking to end her investigation into his businesses, Letitia James has vowed that her probe will continue “undeterred.”

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation,” James said in a statement on Monday. “To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

The lawsuit was filed after James sought Trump’s deposition on Jan. 7.

The lawsuit claims that James’ investigation has violated his constitutional rights and is “guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” per the AP.

James, a Democrat, recently announced that she was dropping her gubernatorial bid, citing ongoing investigations. She is instead running for reelection next year.

James’ investigation is said to center on whether the Trump Organization pumped up the value of assets for bank purposes and downplayed them for tax reasons. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is also conducting a criminal investigation of the former president’s business dealings.