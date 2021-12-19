Skip to main content
Disneyland Responds To Magic Key Annual Pass Lawsuit Brought On By Lack Of Reservations Available For Highest Tier Purchasers

Disney has hit back at the civil lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in California. The company has filed a notice of removal and plans to take the U.S. District Court. 

Disneyland rolled out a new program called “Magic Key” on Tuesday. It is meant to replace the much-loved annual pass program and to signal, according to a Disneyland announcement, that “You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.” Magic Key went on sale August 25, 2021.

Since the rollout of the program there has been nothing but challenges. Fans believe Disney falsely advertised the highest tier of their program which projected “no blockout dates.”  Buyer reported having difficulties booking reservations due to the limited amount of reservations available for tier holders–hence why there is a lawsuit. 

According  to Wow Disney News Today, Nielsen filed a $5 million dollar suit with the Orange County Register, alleging that Disneyland theme park treats “Magic Key” holders as “second class ticket holders by artificially limiting Magic Key reservations and the number of key holders that can visit on any given day.” Nielsen is petitioning the court to up the case to a class-action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the highest tier. 

According to the L.A. Times, spokesperson for Disneyland, Liz Jaeger, responded to the suit by stating, “We have been clear about the terms of the Magic Key product and we know that many of our guests are enjoying the experiences these passes provide,” spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said. “We will vigorously defend our position as the case proceeds.”

There is a no-guarantee  disclaimer on the Disneyland website regardless of purchase. 

